'Very Little Case Law' To Guide Van Gogh Dispute, Judge Says

By Danielle Ferguson (January 19, 2023, 6:34 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Thursday delayed ruling on whether he should order a Detroit museum to turn over a contested painting by Vincent van Gogh, saying there was "very little case law" on when culturally significant art can be seized while on display....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS