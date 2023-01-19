Insurer Must Share In Defense Of Ga. Teachers, 11th Circ. Told

By Emily Enfinger (January 19, 2023, 5:30 PM EST) -- The Georgia School Board Association's insurance unit urged the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a ruling that it and another insurer must equally defend teachers and school districts in underlying lawsuits, saying the Nationwide unit can't skirt its obligations because its policy has a more verbose excess insurance clause....

