Judge Knocks KC And The Sunshine Band Bassist's Late Suit

By Tiffany Hu (January 19, 2023, 8:45 PM EST) -- A Florida magistrate judge has concluded that bass guitarist Richard Finch, formerly of the popular '70s disco group KC and the Sunshine Band, waited too long to bring a termination rights dispute against the band's lead singer Harry Wayne Casey, recommending that a federal judge should find in favor of Casey....

