'So Blatant': Tiny Harris Says OMG Dolls Stole Her Group's IP

By Craig Clough (January 19, 2023, 10:19 PM EST) -- Singer-songwriter Tameka "Tiny" Harris told a California federal jury Thursday that she is the "mastermind" behind the pop group OMG Girlz, and that the style of MGA Entertainment Inc.'s line of OMG dolls is a "blatant" theft of the group's image and name. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS