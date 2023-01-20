White Collar Solicitors Beat Former Client's Forgery Claims

By Sophia Dourou (January 20, 2023, 5:24 PM GMT) -- Attorneys with Simmons & Simmons and PCB Byrne have beaten allegations that they submitted forged documents in a commercial dispute over a Russian fertilizer company as a judge said Friday that the attempt to imprison them for contempt was "completely and obviously without merit."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS