Flint, Groups Set New Water Pipe Replacement Deadline

By Peter McGuire (January 20, 2023, 6:28 PM EST) -- Flint, Michigan, has agreed on a revised deadline to replace public waterlines in the city and will immediately create a plan to identify and restore properties where pipes have already been excavated and replaced, according to a requirement added to the settlement with a coalition of citizen groups....

