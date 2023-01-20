Daiichi Slams Seagen's Bid To Nix Cancer Drug Patent Award

By Caroline Simson (January 20, 2023, 8:21 PM EST) -- Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo urged a federal court to uphold an arbitral award nixing U.S. biotechnology company Seagen's claims seeking tens of billions of dollars in a dispute over cancer drug patents, arguing Seagen is making "unfounded scattershot attacks" on the award....

