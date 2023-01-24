11th Circ. Backs Fla. Man's Medicare Fraud Conviction

By Craig Clough (January 23, 2023, 6:49 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld a Florida man's conviction Friday for submitting approximately $3.3 million in fraudulent Medicare claims for cancer genomic testing, finding the jury could reasonably conclude from the evidence that he knew the orders he procured were illegitimate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS