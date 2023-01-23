Woman Says TRESemmé Shampoo Caused Hair Loss

By Collin Krabbe (January 23, 2023, 7:28 PM EST) -- A woman who says her hair fell out after using TRESemmé shampoo is suing the brand's parent company over its use of a chemical that can cause hair loss, thinning hair and scalp irritation, even after consumer complaints alerted it of the potential danger....

