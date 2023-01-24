Court Faults Attys For Implying Patent Trial Was About 'Greed'

By Andrew Karpan (January 24, 2023, 4:57 PM EST) -- Los Angeles' U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi has ordered a new trial in a legal dispute over patents that cover new 3D railway track assessment technology, ripping Knobbe Martens lawyers for encouraging the jury to "decide the case based on societal impacts."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS