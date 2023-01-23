SEC's Peirce Reflects On Crypto's 'No Good, Very Bad Year'

By Aislinn Keely (January 23, 2023, 10:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Hester Peirce questioned how her agency has applied a long-standing test for what constitutes a security to cryptocurrency assets and took stock of what can be learned from crypto's "terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year" at a recent Duke University conference on digital assets....

