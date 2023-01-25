Amazon Workers To 'Make History' With First-Ever UK Strike

By Alex Baldwin (January 25, 2023, 2:09 AM GMT) -- U.K. Amazon workers will strike for the first time on Wednesday as hundreds of employees at the company's Coventry fulfillment center plan to walk out over an inadequate pay rise offer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS