UK Reports Of Suspicious Money Transfers Soar 21% In Year

By Tom Fish (January 24, 2023, 4:04 PM GMT) -- The National Crime Agency said on Tuesday that it handled more than 900,000 reports of possible money laundering and terrorist financing in the financial year ending in March 2022, a 21% rise over the previous 12 months....

