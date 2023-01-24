​​Atty Asks Full 2nd Circ. To Rehear Fraud, Bias Suit

By Andrea Keckley (January 24, 2023, 4:11 PM EST) -- An attorney asked the full Second Circuit on Monday to consider reviving her claims that an esports startup used a false promise of an equity stake to lure her from her higher-paying job at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, arguing that the panel "eschewed analysis" of her wrongful termination cause of action and did not address alleged factual and legal errors in the lower court's opinion....

