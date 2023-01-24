EPA Inks $1.35M Deal With Rail Co. Over CAA Violations

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 24, 2023, 7:21 PM EST) -- The federal government announced Tuesday that it has struck a $1.35 million settlement with ​​an international freight rail provider and its subsidiaries, resolving claims they violated the Clean Air Act by failing to meet regulatory requirements for locomotive emissions and maintenance....

