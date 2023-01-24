Foe Calls Lewis Brisbois' Motion In TM Case 'Embarrassment'

By Catherine Marfin (January 24, 2023, 7:59 PM EST) -- A man being sued by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP told a federal court Tuesday that its bid to revoke his Pacer access was a "profound embarrassment to anyone who calls themself a lawyer" and was indicative that the firm's attorneys "do not know what they are doing."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS