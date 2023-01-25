Judge Recommends Trimming WSJ Article Thievery Suit

By Katryna Perera (January 25, 2023, 6:55 PM EST) -- A Texas magistrate judge recommended on Wednesday that Dow Jones & Co.'s copyright infringement suit accusing a prominent investment manager of unlawfully copying and distributing thousands of news articles from The Wall Street Journal be trimmed, saying the media company cannot claim statutory damages from each individual allegedly infringed article, among other things....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS