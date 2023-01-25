Title Insurer Wants Policy Redo Over Drafting 'Mistake'

By Emily Enfinger (January 25, 2023, 7:37 PM EST) -- A homebuilder shouldn't be able to get coverage for easement claims made against a piece of land it purchased, an insurer told an Indiana federal court, arguing that the builder's insurance policy needs to be updated because the sides made a "mutual mistake" while drawing up the contract....

