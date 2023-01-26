The Term: Why Did Justices Duck Attorney-Client Privilege?

Law360 (January 26, 2023, 7:31 PM EST) -- At long last, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its first two decisions of the term this week, but one of them was a curious one-line dismissal of a case argued just weeks ago. Law360's The Term examines the possible reasons the justices decided to punt in a closely watched case about the scope of attorney-client privilege. ...

