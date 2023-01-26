Panel Ends Ga. Co.'s Bid For Damages Over Liquor License

By Tom Lotshaw (January 26, 2023, 7:33 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed a trial court's denial of a company's bid for damages from the town of Homer after the company had won a writ of mandamus ordering the town to process and grant its liquor license application....

