Acuity Brands Hit With Class Action Over Data Breach

By Quinn Wilson (January 26, 2023, 8:39 PM EST) -- Two former employees have filed a class action against Acuity Brands Inc. in Georgia federal court, accusing the lighting company of negligent behavior that led to a data breach by hackers, which allegedly resulted in as many as 37,000 individuals' personal identifying information being stolen....

