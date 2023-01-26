Enviro Group Says Snake Species Needs ESA Protections

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 26, 2023, 6:57 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Discovery sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday, saying the agency must amend Trump-era mistakes and grant the southern hognose snake endangered species protections, given its status as one of North America's most threatened snake species....

