Has The Liberalization Of Legal Services Achieved Its Aims?

By Dana Denis-Smith (January 30, 2023, 3:00 PM GMT) -- In 2007, the Legal Services Act was passed with the aim of creating more competition and improving access to justice through the introduction of alternative business structures that allowed nonlawyers to own law firms, in full or in part, alongside a broader shake-up of the profession's regulatory frameworks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS