$509M In Natural Gas Lost On Tribal, Fed. Lands, Study Says

By Ali Sullivan (January 30, 2023, 3:30 PM EST) -- Natural gas lost from oil and gas companies operating on federal and tribal lands amounted to $509 million in 2019, according to an economic analysis released as the federal government mulls a proposed rule to rein in the waste....

