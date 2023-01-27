Federal Reserve Denies Custodia's Bid For Membership

By Jon Hill (January 27, 2023, 12:21 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve Board said Friday that it has formally denied a membership application from crypto-focused Custodia Bank, which is vowing to press on with litigation accusing the central bank of singling it out for unfair treatment in its quest for payment system access....

