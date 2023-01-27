Full 8th Circ. Won't Reconsider Carbon Metric Challenge

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 27, 2023, 7:01 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit rejected 13 Republican-led states' request Friday for the full circuit to reconsider a panel's decision telling them they can't challenge how the Biden administration calculates harm from greenhouse gas pollution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS