Feds Say Amazon Fraudster Faked Ga. Judge's Signature

By Rosie Manins (January 27, 2023, 4:32 PM EST) -- Two Georgia women accused of stealing more than $9 million from Amazon through an invoice fraud scheme have since faked federal court and bank documents in an attempt to obtain a hookah lounge franchise in Atlanta while on bond, the federal government has alleged....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS