DOJ Says 4th Circ. Ruling Helps ACA Appeal In DC Circ.

By Katie Buehler (January 30, 2023, 5:21 PM EST) -- A Fourth Circuit ruling categorizing a charge levied under the Affordable Care Act as a tax rather than a penalty supports the Internal Revenue Service's bid to uphold its decision to charge a phone retailer $1.1 million under the act for failing to offer employees health insurance, the agency told the D.C. Circuit....

