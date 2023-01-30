Legal Mental Health Charity Sees Jump In Career Concerns

By Silvia Martelli (January 30, 2023, 6:33 PM GMT) -- A U.K. mental well-being nonprofit for the law industry said there has been a spike in the number of people contacting the group for support about career concerns and the issue now accounts for almost a quarter of all the people getting in touch with the organization....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS