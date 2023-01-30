Feds Urge Against Ex-Ga. Official's Extortion Acquittal Bid

By Quinn Wilson (January 30, 2023, 3:51 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors have asked a Georgia federal judge to deny a former county commissioner's bid to have her extortion conviction overturned, saying the U.S. government proved her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and that she has no evidence showing the jury erred in its decision....

