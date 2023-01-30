Attorney Gets 30 Months For Swindling Mich. Tribe

By Carolyn Muyskens (January 30, 2023, 5:57 PM EST) -- A Chicago lawyer will serve 30 months in prison for scamming the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians out of more than $1.1 million and using the tribe as a "piggy bank," a Michigan federal judge ruled Monday....

