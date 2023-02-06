Tech VC Firm Sues Fired Construction Boss Over Shares

By William Janes (February 6, 2023, 5:51 PM GMT) -- A venture capital firm is suing the founder of a company that it backed, alleging that he refused to hand over his shares and tried to oust other directors after being kicked out for serious misconduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS