BREAKING: FTC Targets GoodRx In 1st Action Under Health Breach Rule

By Allison Grande (February 1, 2023, 11:34 AM EST) -- Digital health care platform GoodRx is poised to pay $1.5 million and be barred from sharing users' sensitive health data with third-party advertisers to resolve the Federal Trade Commission's first-ever enforcement action under a more than decade-old breach reporting rule, the agency announced Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS