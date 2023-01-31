7th Circ. Upholds UNFI's Escape From Union Strike Arbitration

By Hailey Konnath (January 31, 2023, 11:20 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday agreed with a lower court's finding that United Natural Foods Inc. isn't obligated to arbitrate its claim that a Teamsters local violated its collective bargaining agreement with the company when it organized strikes, ruling that the CBA's arbitration clause only applies to employee grievances....

