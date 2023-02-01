Regeneron Says DOJ Cried Fraud 'Despite Knowing The Truth'

By Jeff Overley (February 1, 2023, 10:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice ignored and concealed evidence that hollows out the core of a False Claims Act suit accusing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals of defrauding Medicare by disguising kickbacks as charitable donations, the drugmaker asserted in a sweeping bid to avoid trial in Massachusetts....

