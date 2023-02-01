BREAKING: Tom Girardi Indicted In Calif., IL Over Client Theft Scandal

By Brandon Lowrey (February 1, 2023, 1:46 PM EST) -- Federal grand juries in Los Angeles and Chicago have indicted Girardi Keese founder Tom Girardi on 13 counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt stemming from his firm's theft of millions from its clients, prosecutors announced Wednesday, saying their criminal investigation into the once-legendary law firm is not yet finished....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS