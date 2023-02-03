Working Mother Wins Appeal In Bias Case Against Lacoste

By Silvia Martelli (February 3, 2023, 6:40 PM GMT) -- An appeals tribunal has ruled that a retail manager at a Lacoste store who was told she could not work part time when she returned from maternity leave was discriminated against even though the request was approved by the time she got back to work....

