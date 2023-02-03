Recruiter's Libel Suit Over Ex-Boss's Email Goes To Top Court

By Alex Baldwin (February 3, 2023, 4:54 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s top court said Thursday that it will hear an appeal in a libel case brought by a recruiter against a former employer over an email sent to her new employer accusing her of violating her contract, in a case that could clarify requirements to invoke defamation law....

