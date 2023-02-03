Electric Truck Co. Nikola Escapes Investors' Fraud Suits

By Linda Chiem (February 3, 2023, 7:39 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge has dumped consolidated shareholder claims that electric truck maker Nikola Corp. exaggerated its business prospects, saying investors haven't established that top executives schemed to artificially boost Nikola's stock price, but noted that Nikola's public disclosures could've been more carefully worded to caution investors....

