SEC Wants Equifax Breach Suit Kept In Ga. Court

By Peter McGuire (February 3, 2023, 2:01 PM EST) -- A woman accused of insider trading linked to the Equifax data breach knew she was illegally passing privileged information to her boyfriend and hasn't made a good case for moving the complaint to another state, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a memo urging a Georgia federal court to ignore a request to throw out or transfer the case....

