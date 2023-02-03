Ex-Champ Jabs At Boxing Org Over 'Victim Blaming'

By Elaine Briseño (February 3, 2023, 5:35 PM EST) -- Former champion boxer Mahmoud Charr is striking back at the World Boxing Association, saying its motion to dismiss a Florida federal lawsuit, which accuses the organization and legendary promoter Don King of scheming to strip him of his heavyweight title, provides a false, "blame the victim" narrative....

