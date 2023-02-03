Ga. Medical Testing Co. Sued Over Unpaid Wages

By David Minsky (February 3, 2023, 3:51 PM EST) -- Seven former employees, including two Florida residents, of Provista Diagnostics Inc. and its chief financial officer have sued the company over unpaid wages, alleging in a Georgia federal lawsuit that they worked for more than a month at the company last year without getting paid....

