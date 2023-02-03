Tesla Says NLRB Went Too Far In Union Apparel Ban Case

By Tim Ryan (February 3, 2023, 6:53 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board overreached with its August decision that limited employers' ability to prevent workers from wearing union apparel on the job, Tesla told the Fifth Circuit, saying the decision misread U.S. Supreme Court precedent and ignored valid reasons employers have for insisting on specific uniforms....

