EY Hits Back At HMRC's Misrepresentation Claims

By Natalie Olivo (February 7, 2023, 5:19 PM EST) -- EY denied the U.K. tax authority's allegations that the firm made misrepresentations when negotiating a settlement involving a real estate investment fund, telling a U.K. court that any of the revenue collector's related losses are due to its own negligence....

