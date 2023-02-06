High Court Originalism Backs PAC Limits, Mass. Justices Told

By Brian Dowling (February 6, 2023, 6:10 PM EST) -- Voters pushing a limit on super PAC donations told Massachusetts justices Monday that the originalist thinking now in vogue at the U.S. Supreme Court provides a path for the proposal to escape the concerns over free speech limits that the high court established in its controversial Citizens United decision....

