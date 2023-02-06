Experts Hired By Mich. Tribe Wary Of Line 5 Explosion Risk

By Nate Beck (February 6, 2023, 8:57 PM EST) -- An environmental group opposing a tunnel carrying Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac pointed on Monday to testimony from two tribal engineers concerned that the project could jeopardize the Great Lakes, even as Michigan officials said they still see the proposal as an improvement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS