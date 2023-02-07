Insurance Group Wants New EU Tax System To Be Optional

By Todd Buell (February 7, 2023, 11:43 AM EST) -- A group representing European insurance companies said Tuesday that the proposed new corporate tax system in the European Union should be optional, at least until it's clear that the new rules aren't overly complex....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS