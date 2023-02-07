At Trial, Lidl Says Tesco Branding Deceives Consumers

By Alex Baldwin (February 7, 2023, 7:05 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for Lidl told a London court Tuesday that consumers are being deceived by iconography used by Tesco to advertise its loyalty card program, claiming that they are drawing a link between the imagery and the German retailer's own trademarks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS