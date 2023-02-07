Religious U. Can't Beat Anti-LGBTQ Hiring Suit, Group Says

By Grace Elletson (February 7, 2023, 9:39 PM EST) -- A group of students, staff and faculty told a Washington state judge that a Seattle Christian university can't use religious and free speech protections to dismiss its suit alleging the institution breached its fiduciary duties by upholding an anti-LGBTQ hiring policy....

