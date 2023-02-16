Cybersecurity Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

By Ali Sullivan (February 16, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- From leveraging U.S. Supreme Court rulings to defeating trendy "session replay" litigation and obtaining for social media giant Meta an already influential biometric privacy ruling, Mayer Brown LLP left its mark on the privacy landscape in 2022 with wins that earned the firm's cybersecurity and data privacy practice a spot among Law360's 2022 Cybersecurity and Privacy Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS